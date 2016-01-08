SBS Kurdish

Coalition airstrikes pound IS near Mekhmour

Shahen H. nouri

Published 8 January 2016 at 7:43pm, updated 10 January 2016 at 4:45pm
By Shahen H. Nouri
Our correspondent from Slemani reporting on the latest for the Kurdistan Region and the region. Report includes meeting between the Kurdish president Masoud Barzani and international representatives in Kurdistan, nomination of an IS Yezidi captive for Nobel Peace Prize, and the murder of a young female Kurdish lawyer in Erbil.

