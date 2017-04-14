Coalition MPs scolded over housing affordability commentary
Published 14 April 2017
By James Elton-Pym
Senior government minister Christopher Pyne has scolded his Coalition colleagues for speaking out of turn, as the government hones the details of its upcoming Budget. A growing number of Coalition MPs are backing a plan to allow first-home buyers to dip into their superannuation to fund a deposit on a home. But Mr Pyne says those colleagues are putting Australia's superannuation system at risk, and has urged them to keep Budget conversations private.
