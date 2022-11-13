Combination of new therapies show early promise against some lung cancers

Dr Salah Amedi Credit: Supplied
Published 14 November 2022 at 9:00am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS / Supplied
Available in other languages
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. This is an important time of the year, which brings the community together to help provide awareness, and people about the symptoms of the disease. It is the fifth most common cancer in Australia, with thousands of Australians diagnosed with the disease each year. The estimated number of new cases of lung cancer diagnosed in 2022 is 14,529 of which 7,707 are males and 6,822 are females. We speak with Dr Salah Amedi from Perth about lung cancer and its causes.
Published 14 November 2022 at 9:00am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS / Supplied
Available in other languages
Share