Comey accuses White House of trying to stifle Russia probe
Former FBI director James Comey ... in the spotlight Source: AAP
Published 13 June 2017 at 9:28am, updated 13 June 2017 at 9:30am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United States' former FBI* director, James Comey, has accused the White House of firing him to stifle an investigation into possible ties between the administration and Russia. US president Donald Trump dismissed Mr Comey last month in a surprise move.
Published 13 June 2017 at 9:28am, updated 13 June 2017 at 9:30am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share