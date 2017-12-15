SBS Kurdish

Commission on child sexual abuse "national tragedy" ends

SBS Kurdish

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the final sitting of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Sydney

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the final sitting of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2017 at 6:34pm, updated 15 December 2017 at 6:50pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS

The events examined by the five-year Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse have been described as a national tragedy at a final hearing in Sydney. More than 8,000 survivors gave evidence in the inquiry, offering confronting details of alleged cover-ups by institutions and an immense failure to protect vulnerable children.

Published 15 December 2017 at 6:34pm, updated 15 December 2017 at 6:50pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News