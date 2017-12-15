Commission on child sexual abuse "national tragedy" ends

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the final sitting of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 15 December 2017 at 6:34pm, updated 15 December 2017 at 6:50pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The events examined by the five-year Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse have been described as a national tragedy at a final hearing in Sydney. More than 8,000 survivors gave evidence in the inquiry, offering confronting details of alleged cover-ups by institutions and an immense failure to protect vulnerable children.
