Communities from many different backgrounds working together for Christmas

Volunteers packing christmas hampers
Published 24 December 2021 at 7:05pm, updated 24 December 2021 at 7:11pm
By Bernadette Clarke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Embodying the Christmas spirit, Australian charities are playing their part to put a smile on the face of people who are sleeping rough - already impacted by the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic.
