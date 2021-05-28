Community and religious leaders come together for vaccinations

Religious and multicultural leaders gather to get their COVID vaccinations Source: SBS
Published 28 May 2021 at 7:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Lucy Murray, Claire Slattery
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Dozens of Sydney's religious leaders have come together for their COVID-19 vaccinations today. The group immunisation is part of a bid by the New South Wales government to prove the vaccine is safe for everybody, no matter their background or religion.
