SBS Kurdish

Community and religious leaders come together for vaccinations

SBS Kurdish

Religious and multicultural leaders gather to get their COVID vaccinations

Religious and multicultural leaders gather to get their COVID vaccinations Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 May 2021 at 7:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Lucy Murray, Claire Slattery
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Dozens of Sydney's religious leaders have come together for their COVID-19 vaccinations today. The group immunisation is part of a bid by the New South Wales government to prove the vaccine is safe for everybody, no matter their background or religion.

Published 28 May 2021 at 7:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Lucy Murray, Claire Slattery
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News