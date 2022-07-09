"Community communication and engagement is the best part of what I do"

Painting by Danielle Mate Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 9 July 2022 at 10:57am, updated 9 July 2022 at 11:14am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Danielle Mate is an artist based in Sydney who has worked with several Australian and international brands. Ranging from sporting, government, and fashion. Danielle specialises in mural painting. I caught up with her during NAIDOC Week at Burwood Westfield while painting a mural for the occasion.
