"Community communication and engagement is the best part of what I do"

Mural painting

Painting by Danielle Mate Source: SBS Kurdish

Published 9 July 2022 at 10:57am, updated 9 July 2022 at 11:14am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Danielle Mate is an artist based in Sydney who has worked with several Australian and international brands. Ranging from sporting, government, and fashion. Danielle specialises in mural painting. I caught up with her during NAIDOC Week at Burwood Westfield while painting a mural for the occasion.

