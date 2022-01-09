Community leaders call for rapid test instructions in languages other than English

Man conducts a rapid antigen test at home Source: Getty
Published 9 January 2022 at 2:23pm
By Massilia Aili
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
As states and territories transition from PCR testing with rapid antigen testing, there are concerns that not everyone is being appropriately instructed how to use them. Community leaders say there is a desperate need to translate the instructions in other languages, as there are growing reports of some people using them incorrectly and reporting false negatives.
Published 9 January 2022 at 2:23pm
By Massilia Aili
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share