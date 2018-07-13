Community's assistance is needed for refugees

Source: Supplied by Nabaz Al Qadhi
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
In the last two years a number of Kurdish refugees including Yazidis have arrived in Australia from Syria and Iraq. These refugees so far have been settled in Wagga Wagga, Toowoomba, Coffs Harbour and lately some in Armidale. Settlement Services International (SSI) is a community organisation that supports newcomers and other Australians to achieve their full potential. We spoke to Humanitarian Settlement Program (HSP) team leader Nabaz Qadhi about the newly arriving Yazidi refugees and the services that are provided to these newcomers.
