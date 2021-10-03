Concerns lockdowns may affect Type 2 diabetes among young people

Source: Getty Images
Published 4 October 2021 at 10:02am, updated 7 October 2021 at 3:34pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Type 2 Diabetes, sometimes called the "lifestyle disease", affects over a million Australians. Now there are concerns children and young adults are at elevated risks of developing it. Experts say lockdowns can increase a person's chances of developing Type 2 diabetes, amid unprecedented levels of stay-at-home orders and restricted activity.
