Consumers still waiting for cancelled trip refunds

Published 22 January 2021 at 7:18pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By Nadine Silva, Lucy Murray
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Australians are waiting on at least four billion dollars in refunds from travel cancelled due to COVID-19. The delay has left many Australians stranded overseas and unable to afford a new flight home.
