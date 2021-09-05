"Controlling and managing asthma is very important": Dr Sorani

Asthma Inhaler Source: Flickr
Published 5 September 2021 at 3:51pm, updated 5 September 2021 at 3:59pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Approximately 2.7 million Australians suffer from asthma, based on data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2017-2018, a study conducted by the National Health Survey. National Asthma Awareness Week runs from September 1st to September 7th, we speak to Dr Sorani about asthma and its impact on people who suffer from it.
Published 5 September 2021 at 3:51pm, updated 5 September 2021 at 3:59pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share