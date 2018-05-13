SBS Kurdish

Cormann says Labor should provide costings in Budget Reply

Australian Federal Budget 2018

Published 13 May 2018 at 3:39pm, updated 13 May 2018 at 3:41pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
The Federal Government has challenged the Opposition to provide costings for its Budget Reply after Labor announced it will offer voters almost double the Coalition's tax cuts at the next election. Labor says 10 million low- and middle-income earners could get tax refunds of up to $928 a year if it wins the next election.

