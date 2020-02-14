Coronavirus and its effect on lungs

The lungs play a big role in the human body and are part of the respiratory system. The main function of the lungs is to help oxygen from the air we breathe enter the red cells in the blood. Then the Red blood cells carry the oxygen around the body to be used in the cells found in our body.











Coronavirus

Coronavirus is a respiratory illness caused by a new virus. Symptoms range from a mild cough to pneumonia. Some people recover easily, others may get very sick very quickly. There is no treatment. There is evidence that it spreads from person to person. Good hygiene can prevent infection.





“We might not be 100% accurate here regarding the coronavirus because it’s a new virus and we don’t have a lot of information about it. But in general this virus has come from animals and passed on to humans. Up to now they don’t know what this virus can do but the main effect of this virus is that it attacks the respiratory system.”





"So most of the people who have been infected with coronavirus are from overseas and who have been to China. Their situation is not very serious but I think 20% are in a serious conditions. Those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus and their condition is serious is because it attacks their respiratory system and as a result they lose their lives,” Dr Ali Ziabari said.





Lung Diseases

Some lung diseases such as bronchitis, asthma, lung infection, chronic bronchitis and lung cancer are just to name some.





“Influenza or infections in the lungs is temporary and treatable, they don’t have a long term effect on the lungs. In Australia the main illness for lungs is asthma, 20% of the population has this illness and the other one is chronic bronchitis and that is to do with smokers. Lung cancer is a factor as well.





“The symptoms of lung cancer are not visible but anyone who has been smoking for a long time might end up with lung cancer or if someone’s workplace is hazardous that would have an impact on the lungs. But to say there is a particular symptom for lung cancer there isn’t.”



