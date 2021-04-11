SBS Kurdish

Coronavirus situation worsens in Kurdistan region

SBS Kurdish

Kurdish leadership

Source: Public domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 April 2021 at 4:15pm, updated 11 April 2021 at 4:24pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS

In this report from Hewler/Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur reports on the worseining situation in the Kurdistan Region, as the death toll rises and more people are getting infected with the virus, the government urges people to get vaccinated. However, people are critical of the goverment's respones to control outbreaks.

Published 11 April 2021 at 4:15pm, updated 11 April 2021 at 4:24pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News