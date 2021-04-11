Coronavirus situation worsens in Kurdistan region

Source: Public domain
Published 11 April 2021 at 4:15pm, updated 11 April 2021 at 4:24pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
In this report from Hewler/Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur reports on the worseining situation in the Kurdistan Region, as the death toll rises and more people are getting infected with the virus, the government urges people to get vaccinated. However, people are critical of the goverment's respones to control outbreaks.
