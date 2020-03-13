SBS Kurdish

COVID-19 impact on mental health

SBS Kurdish

Anxiety by Emmalois (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Anxiety Source: Emmalois (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 March 2020 at 7:30pm, updated 13 March 2020 at 7:38pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Self-isolation, social-distancing, including not shaking hands or kissing people when we greet them, as well as sanitising everything from hands to all surfaces that we touch, are some of the social and daily behaviours that we need to readjust due to the coronavirus pandemic. We ask Sydney based Kurdish psychologist Saed Dareh about the implication of this pandemic on our mental health, and particularly for those who already suffer from mental health issues.

Published 13 March 2020 at 7:30pm, updated 13 March 2020 at 7:38pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News