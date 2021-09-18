"COVID-19 impacted all of us but SSI managed it otherwise": Nabaz Qadhi

Settlement Services International Australia (SSI) deals with the pandemic and the lockdowns in its own way. While not being able to provide support face to face, they managed to continue supporting their clients by providing online assistance and activities.





"We have not stopped supporting our clients. We provide supports such as Skype for business on MS teams and other platforms. For those who do not speak English well we managed to provide assistance on how to participate in activities online," Nabaz Qadhi told SBS Kurdish.





"Our aim has always been to assist our clients in every way we can, whether being finding employment for them or if they suffer from mental health issues we refer them to STARTTS, NSW Mental Health and other relevant organisations".





Mr Qadhi said as a community organisation SSI supports newcomers and other Australians to achieve their full potential. SSI works with all people who have experienced vulnerability, including refugees, people seeking asylum and culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities, to build capacity and enable them to overcome inequality.





Mr Qadhi expressed his gratitude towards SBS Kurdish by keeping the community informed on matters such as COVID-19.





"I would like to express my appreciation for your great efforts with assisting the community by covering the most valuable topics such as COVID-19 and its requirements. SBS Kurdish has been playing a positive role towards raising community awareness regarding the available useful resources to the community and Australia in General. I wish you all success in your work and your extraordinary support".





