COVID-19 impacts travel agency business in Adelaide

Rasan Murad

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The travel and tourism industries have been decimated by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Rasan Murad's travel agency is one that has been impacted enormously by COVID-19.

Rasan Murad from Rasan Travel Agency in Adelaide has been running his own business for the past five years. He tell SBS Kurdish that prior to COVID-19 pandemic his business was doing very well. But since March this year he has been struggling to keep his business operating. 

"Business gradually decreased and as a result I now relies on the government's JobKeeper assistance to survive."

Mr Murad hopes that the situation improves with the borders between states opening in the near future and that his business operates as it was prior to the pandemic.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

New funding for action on domestic violence

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Thousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard

Kurdish News

January 29 Weekend News

2023 AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

2023 Australians of the Year announced