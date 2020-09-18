COVID-19 impacts travel agency business in Adelaide

Rasan Murad from Rasan Travel Agency in Adelaide has been running his own business for the past five years. He tell SBS Kurdish that prior to COVID-19 pandemic his business was doing very well. But since March this year he has been struggling to keep his business operating.





"Business gradually decreased and as a result I now relies on the government's JobKeeper assistance to survive."





Mr Murad hopes that the situation improves with the borders between states opening in the near future and that his business operates as it was prior to the pandemic.









