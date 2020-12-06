SBS Kurdish

Daniel Andrews proud of Victoria's achievement

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media during a press conference in Melbourne.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media during a press conference in Melbourne.

Published 6 December 2020 at 2:13pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Coronavirus restrictions are continuing to ease in Australia with New South Wales naming Monday as its date to change social distancing requirements and lift caps on some venues. But viral fragments are still surfacing in Victorian waste water samples, with health authorities urging people to get tested for COVID-19.

