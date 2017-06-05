Deadly attacks in central London
Police units at London Bridge Source: AAP
Published 5 June 2017 at 1:43pm, updated 5 June 2017 at 1:46pm
By Roza Germian
British authorities are calling a deadly attack in London an act of terrorism.A speeding van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge, before people were stabbed on the street and in bars in the nearby Borough Market area.
