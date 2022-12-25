SBS Kurdish

Deadly shooting in Paris sparks protests and calls for justice

Three Dead Several Injured After Shooting - Paris

Protesters set fires and smashed car windows in anger over the shooting in central Paris Source: ABACA / Blondet Eliot/ABACA/PA/Alamy

Published 25 December 2022 at 3:05pm
By Essem Al-Ghalib
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Shocked members of the Kurdish community have called for justice after a deadly shooting in Paris. A man has been arrested and a murder investigation launched over the attacks.

