Deal signed in Istanbul to allow Ukrainian grain exports by sea

Deal signing

U.N. Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, during a signing ceremony at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, 2022. Source: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service

Published 24 July 2022 at 3:11pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

A deal has finally been reached that will allow grain to be exported again from Ukrainian ports, after such exports stopped because of Russia's invasion of the country. It's a major breakthrough not only for Ukraine, but for many other countries.

