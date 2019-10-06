SBS Kurdish

Dedicated population centre to monitor Australia's migration patterns

Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge launches the Australian Centre for Population (SBS)

Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge launches the Australian Centre for Population

Published 6 October 2019 at 4:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Naveen Razik, Rachel Cary
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
The federal government has launched a new centre to monitor Australia's migration patterns. The Centre for Population will track where new migrants decide to settle and will advise the government on how to reduce the strain on major cities.

