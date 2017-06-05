Defence Ministers tackle regional security issues in Singapore
PM at Singapore Security Summit Source: AP Joseph Nair
Published 5 June 2017 at 1:43pm, updated 5 June 2017 at 1:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
China has been the main topic of discussion at the annual defense minister's summit in Singapore. Anxiety over China's increasing power in the region, terror and the thorny subject of North Korea dominated.
Published 5 June 2017 at 1:43pm, updated 5 June 2017 at 1:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share