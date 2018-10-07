Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

SBS Kurdish

Nobel Peace Prize winners Nadia Murad and Denis Mukewege

Nobel Peace Prize winners Nadia Murad and Denis Mukewege Source: AAP

Published 7 October 2018 at 3:04pm, updated 8 October 2018 at 8:15am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been jointly awarded to a Congolese doctor and a Yazidi human rights activist. The Norwegian Nobel Committee says it has awarded Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege the prize for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. The announcement has been widely welcomed by many, who say the pair have both worked hard to help women and to give them a voice.

