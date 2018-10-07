Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize winners Nadia Murad and Denis Mukewege Source: AAP
Published 7 October 2018
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been jointly awarded to a Congolese doctor and a Yazidi human rights activist. The Norwegian Nobel Committee says it has awarded Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege the prize for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. The announcement has been widely welcomed by many, who say the pair have both worked hard to help women and to give them a voice.
