Designing homes for dementia patients

Source: AAP

Published 19 May 2019 at 3:23pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Dementia is the second-leading cause of death in Australia – with predictions there’ll be more than one-million people living with dementia by 2058. The Aged Care Royal Commission – focusing this month on dementia – has been looking at issues such as the over-use of physical restraints. But one witness has echoed calls for an end to the widespread “locking up” of dementia patients within special units. But alternatives are emerging.

