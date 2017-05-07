Despite Kobani’s difficult situation, artist Romeo keeps his passion for painting
Published 8 May 2017 at 9:13am, updated 9 May 2017 at 1:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Romeo Kobani is an artist from Kobani, his passion for his work has helped him through the rough times. In 2014 when ISIS attacked Kobani, he was one of the thousands of people who fled accross the border to Turkey. When Kobani was liberated he returned to find his house completely destroyed. During this interview he speaks of his work and how the shortage of painting material has not stopped him from expressing his passion and thoughts through his paintings.
