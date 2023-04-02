Despite living for years in Australia, thousands of asylum seekers remain in limbo

TEALS PRESSER PARLIAMENT

Independent member for Wentworth Allegra Spender Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A month after the Federal Government announced a pathway to permanency for 19,000 refugees on temporary visas, 12,000 other asylum seekers remain in limbo. There are growing calls for Labor to abolish the system that rejected their claims for protection and replace it with a fairer, more robust authority. It comes as Labor vows to replace the umbrella authority that deals with rejected asylum seekers by the end of the year.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Shahin Sorekli

Newroz, Kurdish New Year, Spring festival and National Day

Fasting has been used therapeutically since at least the 5th century bce, when Greek physician Hippocrates recommended abstinence from food to some patient

What is religious fasting, how does it affect health?

M Yilmaz.png

“Songs my parents sang during my childhood, made me love music”

Pervin Chakar.png

Kurdish Opera singer dedicates new album to Halabja victims