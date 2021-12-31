Despite rise in COVID cases, Sydney fireworks go ahead

Fireworks Director Fortunato Foti holds a firework at media event previewing preparations for the New Year's Eve fireworks display, Sydney, 29/12/202. Source: AAP
Published 31 December 2021 at 7:09pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
While New Year's Eve celebrations around the world are cancelled, pyrotechnicians prepare for Sydney's famous fireworks display. That's despite another rise in daily COVID-19 cases with 12,226 new infections in New South Wales.
