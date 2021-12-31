SBS Kurdish

Despite rise in COVID cases, Sydney fireworks go ahead

Fireworks Director Fortunato Foti holds a firework at a media event previewing preparations for the New Year's Eve fireworks display, Sydney, Wednesday, December 29, 2021. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Fireworks Director Fortunato Foti holds a firework at media event previewing preparations for the New Year's Eve fireworks display, Sydney, 29/12/202. Source: AAP

Published 31 December 2021 at 7:09pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
While New Year's Eve celebrations around the world are cancelled, pyrotechnicians prepare for Sydney's famous fireworks display. That's despite another rise in daily COVID-19 cases with 12,226 new infections in New South Wales.

