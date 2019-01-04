Detention centre closure follows openings

SBS Kurdish

Published 4 January 2019 at 7:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:24pm
By Myles Morgan, Joy Joshi
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The Morrison government says immigration detention centres in Sydney and Melbourne can be closed thanks to the reduced number of boat arrivals under its policies. But refugee groups say the federal government's decision is meaningless as new detention compounds have been opened up in other locations.

