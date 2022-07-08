Disaster relief announced as flooding rains move northwards

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (centre left) and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (centre right) meet with SES volunteers in Richmond, NSW July 6, 2022 Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi
Published 8 July 2022 at 7:08pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced one-off disaster payments for eligible New South Wales residents affected by the latest floods disaster. Affected residents will be able to receive the emergency payments immediately.
