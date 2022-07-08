SBS Kurdish

Disaster relief announced as flooding rains move northwards

SBS Kurdish

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (centre left) and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (centre right) meet with SES volunteers in Richmond, NSW July 6, 2022

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (centre left) and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (centre right) meet with SES volunteers in Richmond, NSW July 6, 2022 Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 July 2022 at 7:08pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced one-off disaster payments for eligible New South Wales residents affected by the latest floods disaster. Affected residents will be able to receive the emergency payments immediately.

Published 8 July 2022 at 7:08pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News