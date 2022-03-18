Diyarbakir Commemorates 34th anniversary of chemical attack on Halabja

Source: Hatice Kamer
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the commemoration of Halabja massacre which took place in 1988, the arrest of 24 female activists in Diyarbakir, and awarding this year's Peace, Friendship and Democracy Award to Emine Şenyaşar, who has been fighting for justice for her husband and two children who died in 2018.
