Diyarbakir Commemorates 34th anniversary of chemical attack on Halabja

Diyarbakir commemorates Halabja chemical attack

Source: Hatice Kamer

Published 18 March 2022 at 7:12pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the commemoration of Halabja massacre which took place in 1988, the arrest of 24 female activists in Diyarbakir, and awarding this year's Peace, Friendship and Democracy Award to Emine Şenyaşar, who has been fighting for justice for her husband and two children who died in 2018.

Emine Şenyaşar receiving her peace prize
Source: Hatice Kamer


