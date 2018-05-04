DNA exposes the fact from fad in diet and exercise
International No Diet Day is an annual celebration of body acceptance and body shape diversity. Source: Image Source/Getty Images
Published 4 May 2018 at 8:45pm, updated 4 May 2018 at 8:57pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New research shows that 1 in 2 diet attempts fail and two thirds of Australians will regain any weight loss when they return to normal eating behaviours, whilst 1 in 3 are in an unhealthy cycle of yo-yo dieting. In this interview with Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at myDNA Allan Sheffield we discuss how understanding your genetics can educate us to make smarter grocery and exercise choices, ending diet culture permanently. International No Diet Day (May 6), aims to raise awareness of the potential dangers of dieting and the unlikelihood of success. Understanding that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for weight loss.
Published 4 May 2018 at 8:45pm, updated 4 May 2018 at 8:57pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share