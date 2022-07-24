SBS Kurdish

Doctors say the Government must do more to combat new COVID variants

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been meeting scientists - and they all wore masks

Published 24 July 2022 at 3:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By Lucy Murray, Mayada Kordy Khalil
Australia's top doctors have called on the government to do more to stop the spread of the new Omicron-Covid variant. The Australian Medical Association says this wave of COVID-19 will be more severe than the spike in January, and the pressure on hospitals immense. But, the Prime Minister says the current health advice is that face masks should be encouraged but not mandated.

