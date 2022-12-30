SBS Kurdish

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

A destroyed classroom is seen in a school in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. Source: Getty / Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Published 30 December 2022 at 7:04pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This past year, as the world began to emerge out of the worst of the pandemic, the international community was rocked by war and inspired by sporting achievements. 2022 saw invasions, political assassinations, floods and the passing of royalty - and that's just the beginning.

Available in other languages
