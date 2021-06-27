SBS Kurdish

Dozens of people arrested for drug trafficking in KR in the last six months

SBS Kurdish

addictive substances

Source: Ahmad Ghafur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2021 at 4:20pm, updated 28 June 2021 at 10:17am
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS

Drug use among young people has become a major problem in the Kurdistan Region. Authorities are asking the general public to assist them to arrest those responsible. In the past six months the authorities in Kurdistan Region have arrested dozens of drug trafickers. More in Ahmad Gafur's report from Erbil.

Published 27 June 2021 at 4:20pm, updated 28 June 2021 at 10:17am
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News