Dozens of people arrested for drug trafficking in KR in the last six months

Source: Ahmad Ghafur
Published 27 June 2021 at 4:20pm, updated 28 June 2021 at 10:17am
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Drug use among young people has become a major problem in the Kurdistan Region. Authorities are asking the general public to assist them to arrest those responsible. In the past six months the authorities in Kurdistan Region have arrested dozens of drug trafickers. More in Ahmad Gafur's report from Erbil.
Published 27 June 2021 at 4:20pm, updated 28 June 2021 at 10:17am
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Share