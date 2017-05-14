Dr Jabar Kadir: In the end, Syria and Iraq will be divided on the basis of ethnic or religious ideas
Jabar Kadir Source: Supplied
Published 14 May 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 14 May 2017 at 2:50pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to expert and analyst in politics Dr Jabar Kadir about United States arming YPG/PYD, the future of Kurds in the Middle East and the issue of raising the Kurdish flag in Kirkuk on government department buildings.
