Dr Jalal recommends ways to protect against Measles outbreak
Dr Ari Jalal Source: AAP
Published 21 April 2017 at 8:43pm, updated 22 April 2017 at 7:47pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We ask Dr Ari Jalal about Measles outbreak in Australia, which health authorities in western Sydney now say it has worsened, with another person contracting the virus after receiving only one dose of the vaccine. New South Wales Health has recorded 17 confirmed cases in western Sydney, and is calling on people in their 20s, 30s and 40s to check they've received the required two doses. It is reminding that the vaccination is free to people in this age group through their G-Ps. Dr Jalal recommonds ways to prevent the virus from spreading as well as the initial symptoms to look out for.
