Dr Mahmoud Abbas: Hurrican Harvey paralysed Houston

Source: Mahmoud Abbas
Published 3 September 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 3 September 2017 at 3:22pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We spoke to Dr Mahmoud Abbas Advisor to Kurdistan National Assembly-Syria from Houston, Texas regarding Hurricane Harvey and the impact it has on the city and its surroundings. Dr Abbas said the as a result of the continuous rain for five days, the streets of Houston became river-like and the only way to get around is by boat. The generosity of people to assist their fellow countryman made a big difference.
Published 3 September 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 3 September 2017 at 3:22pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share