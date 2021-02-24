Dr Tofighian: 'In order to resist people also need a cause for celebration'

Dr Omid Tofighian Source: Supplied
Published 25 February 2021 at 12:47am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Dr Omid Tofighian, translator of "No Friends but the Mountains: writing from Manus prison", we discuss the production of No Friend but the Mountains: A Symphonic Song Cycle, based on Behrouz Boochani's award-winning book. The song cycle is a new work by Australian composer, Sydney-based Luke Styles, Arts Centre Melbourne and the Wheeler Centre are also event partners.
