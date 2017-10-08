Dr Widad Akreyi: Kurdistan's independence is the people's freedom

Source: supplied by Dr Widad Akreyi
Published 8 October 2017 at 3:44pm, updated 8 October 2017 at 4:06pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Dr Widad Akreyi is a humanitarian and human rights activist whose mission is to save lives and promote peace and equal rights and opportunities for all, and mitigating the impacts of man-made conflicts and crises on humans and the environment. Dr Widad is the co-founder of Defend International - an NGO devoted to peace, advocacy and human rights. The success of her endeavours has resulted in her being awarded the 2017 Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award for her "worldwide efforts in support of peace and justice. Dr Widad has been residing in Norway for many years. We spoke to her about winning the peace and freedom award, reasons she left Kurdistan in early 1990s, her thoughts about the passing of a prominent Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani and Kurdistans independence referendum.
