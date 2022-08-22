SBS Kurdish

"E-smoking (vaping) does not prevent people from smoking cigarettes"

SBS Kurdish

Close-Up Of Cigarettes Over White Background

Credit: Nehru Sulejmanovski / EyeEm/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 August 2022 at 3:30pm, updated 26 August 2022 at 9:51am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Smoking is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in Australia. It is estimated that smoking kills almost 20,500 Australians each year. In this interview with Dr Salah Amedi, we talk about the use and dangers of electronic cigarettes, argilah as well as tobacco smoking. If you need help to quit smoking, call Quitline on 13 78 48.

Published 22 August 2022 at 3:30pm, updated 26 August 2022 at 9:51am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News