"E-smoking (vaping) does not prevent people from smoking cigarettes"

Credit: Nehru Sulejmanovski / EyeEm/Getty Images
Published 22 August 2022 at 3:30pm, updated 26 August 2022 at 9:51am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Smoking is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in Australia. It is estimated that smoking kills almost 20,500 Australians each year. In this interview with Dr Salah Amedi, we talk about the use and dangers of electronic cigarettes, argilah as well as tobacco smoking. If you need help to quit smoking, call Quitline on 13 78 48.
