Source: Eczema Awareness Week
Published 7 May 2021 at 7:48pm, updated 9 May 2021 at 2:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
May 3-10 is Eczema Awareness Week and Australia has one of the highest incidences of eczema in the world – with it rising year by year. We speak with Melody Livingstone, CEO of MooGoo, an Australian skin care range for people with sensitive skin, eczema and dermatitis. Worldwide cases are also on the rise, with a growing number of people suffering the debilitating disease. The latest figures show that nearly one-third of Australians will suffer eczema at some stage in their lives, with the worst time being during the cold and dry winter months.
Published 7 May 2021 at 7:48pm, updated 9 May 2021 at 2:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share