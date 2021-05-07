SBS Kurdish

Eczema Awareness Week

SBS Kurdish

Melody Livingstone, CEO of MooGoo

Source: Eczema Awareness Week

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 May 2021 at 7:48pm, updated 9 May 2021 at 2:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

May 3-10 is Eczema Awareness Week and Australia has one of the highest incidences of eczema in the world – with it rising year by year. We speak with Melody Livingstone, CEO of MooGoo, an Australian skin care range for people with sensitive skin, eczema and dermatitis. Worldwide cases are also on the rise, with a growing number of people suffering the debilitating disease. The latest figures show that nearly one-third of Australians will suffer eczema at some stage in their lives, with the worst time being during the cold and dry winter months.

Published 7 May 2021 at 7:48pm, updated 9 May 2021 at 2:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News