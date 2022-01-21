Effects of smoking

Source: Richard Mundl
Published 21 January 2022 at 7:09pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
A National Health Survey shows insights into the smoking situation in 2020-21. The study was conducted during the pandemic.Tobacco smoking is one of the largest preventable causes of death and disease in Australia. Smoking is estimated to kill almost 20,500 Australians a year. Dr Salah Amedi speaks to us from Perth about the dangers of smoking.
