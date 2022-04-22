SBS Kurdish

Election 2022: The Labor Party

SBS Kurdish

Whitlam Sacked

گاف ویتلم مسلماً تا فعلاً برجسته‌ترین نخست‌وزیر کارگر بوده است. Source: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 April 2022 at 7:04pm, updated 23 April 2022 at 12:02pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The Australian Labor Party is Australia's oldest party in one of the world's oldest continuous democracies. One of the first Labor parties created in the world - it grew out of the trade union movement before Federation. The party has since evolved and now faces the challenge of being viewed by voters as a potential government and not simply as the opposition.

Published 22 April 2022 at 7:04pm, updated 23 April 2022 at 12:02pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News