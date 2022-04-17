SBS Kurdish

Election 2022: The Liberal Party

Sir Robert Menzies is installed as Warden of the Cinque Ports Source: getty images

Published 17 April 2022
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

There's no other figure that looms larger over the Liberal Party of Australia than Sir Robert Menzies. In fact few Australians have gained such fame, or held such influence, over the nation than the former Liberal prime minister. He created the party, was Australia's longest serving prime minister and is bound to be quoted or referred to by Liberal candidates during the federal election campaign.

