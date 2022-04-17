Election 2022: The Liberal Party

Sir Robert Menzies is installed as Warden of the Cinque Ports Source: getty images
Published 17 April 2022 at 3:18pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
There's no other figure that looms larger over the Liberal Party of Australia than Sir Robert Menzies. In fact few Australians have gained such fame, or held such influence, over the nation than the former Liberal prime minister. He created the party, was Australia's longest serving prime minister and is bound to be quoted or referred to by Liberal candidates during the federal election campaign.
