Eleven countries agree on new pacific trade deal

Chief negotiator of TPP members

Tsoom kis sawv cev sib kom lagluam Trans Pacific Partnership Source: AAP

Published 28 January 2018 at 12:31am, updated 31 January 2018 at 10:15am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Eleven nations, including Australia, have agreed to sign a revised Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal in March. The future of the deal was brought into question when the United States withdrew from the partnership shortly after President Trump's inauguration last year. But Australian Trade Minister Steve Ciobo says revisions to the agreement enabled the remaining countries to find common ground.

