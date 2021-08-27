Emergency financial support for temporary visa holders and asylum seekers

Source: Getty Images/Saeed Khan
Published 27 August 2021 at 7:08pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Temporary visa holders and asylum seekers who aren’t eligible for government payments can access emergency financial assistance if they are experiencing hardship during the current COVID-19 lockdown. Temporary visa holders were left out of the federal government’s JobKeeper program in 2020. This year, the COVID Disaster payments are available to some eligible temporary visa holders who have lost income due to health orders.
