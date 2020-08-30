English language-learning program changes aimed at social cohesion, says government

Source: AAP
Published 30 August 2020 at 3:13pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government says changes to its one-billion dollar English-language program for migrants is aimed at improving social cohesion as Australia emerges from the pandemic. Migrant groups have welcomed the changes, but say everyone has a role to play in improving cultural understanding, and seeing the value of migrants beyond their English-language proficiency. Labor has meanwhile called for an anti-racism strategy.
Published 30 August 2020 at 3:13pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share