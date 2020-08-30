SBS Kurdish

English language-learning program changes aimed at social cohesion, says government

SBS Kurdish

Minister for Cities Alan Tudge at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 August 2020 at 3:13pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government says changes to its one-billion dollar English-language program for migrants is aimed at improving social cohesion as Australia emerges from the pandemic. Migrant groups have welcomed the changes, but say everyone has a role to play in improving cultural understanding, and seeing the value of migrants beyond their English-language proficiency. Labor has meanwhile called for an anti-racism strategy.

Published 30 August 2020 at 3:13pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News